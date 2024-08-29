WhyHunger, a non-profit working to end world hunger and the injustices that cause it, announces Amplified Presented by EY – the 2nd annual concert kick-off to its Hungerthon fund-raising campaign, now in its 39th year. The electrifying event coming to New York’s Irving Plaza on Tuesday, October 15 features a range of talent across funk, blues, hip hop, and soul, including iconic Grammy Award winners and Tonight Show house band The Roots, acclaimed guitar prodigy Grace Bowers and her band The Hodge Podge and exciting special guests to be announced.

Committed to addressing hunger’s myriad social and economic causes, WhyHunger – founded by the late singer/songwriting Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayers in 1975 – has music in its DNA. WhyHunger has partnered with iHeartRadio as the Premier Audio Partner for Amplified to harness the power of music to fuel the food justice movement. Relixmagazine called last year’s inaugural Amplified “a dynamic showcase of sound,” and “a lively and soulful dance party.”

Funds raised will directly support WhyHunger’s work to end hunger and protect the human right to nutritious food. For more information visit WhyHunger.org/Amplified.

The Roots shared, “It’s hard to think of a more worthy goal than helping people worldwide to access food. We’re honored to join WhyHunger for a great night of music and proud to support the work they do – making the world a better place.”

Grace Bowers remarked, “It’s a privilege to support the legendary band The Roots for such an incredible cause like WhyHunger. We’re excited about the opportunity to raise money and awareness for community-led solutions that help feed those in need.”

WhyHunger’s Executive Director Jenique Jones said, “We’re thrilled to hold our second annual Amplified – a joyous celebration of music that raises awareness of our important mission. Nutritious food is a human right, but one often denied. We’re proud of our work worldwide to address the social, environmental, racial, and economic injustice at the root of hunger, and we hope you’ll join us in this ongoing journey toward justice.”