Earlier this year, comedian Katt Williams broke the Internet with a raw and revealing interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, racking up over 70 million views and becoming a standout moment for the show. Fast forward to this week, and Club Shay Shay is back in the spotlight with another major guest—Tyrese Gibson. The singer, actor, and author boldly predicted his interview would achieve the same viral success as Katt Williams’.

Announcing the interview on Twitter, Shannon Sharpe revealed that Tyrese would be the next guest on the popular podcast. Tyrese quickly made headlines confidently, stating that his appearance would “do Katt Williams numbers.” This bold claim generated buzz among fans eager to see if the Fast & Furious star could deliver.

And deliver he did. Tyrese’s interview on Club Shay Shay skyrocketed overnight, amassing an impressive 1 million views within hours of its release. While that’s still far from Katt Williams’ record-breaking numbers, it’s a strong start highlighting the drawing power of Tyrese’s candidness and Sharpe’s ability to facilitate compelling conversations.

Tyrese’s appearance on the show covered a wide range of topics, from his music and acting career to his personal life and philosophies, capturing the attention of a diverse audience.

Currently, Katt Williams’ interview remains one of the most-watched episodes on Club Shay Shay, with over 70 million views since it first aired seven months ago. However, Tyrese’s prediction shows his confidence in connecting with audiences, and his fans are ready to help him reach those numbers.