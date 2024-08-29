Media personalities Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg of the “Juan Ep Is Life” podcast have released their latest episode featuring dancehall legend Vybz Kartel. It marks his first interview since being released from prison after serving a 13-year sentence. In the candid conversation, Vybz Kartel opens up about recording music during his incarceration, plans to marry his fiancée, and how he maintained his confidence throughout his sentence.

Kartel shared the resourceful ways he recorded music while in prison, describing how he wrapped his mattress around his head as soundproofing. On his knees, with his phone placed three feet away, Kartel laid down tracks that an outside engineer would later clean up. Notably, his hit single “Fever” was among the many songs recorded under these conditions.

The conversation also touched on Vybz Kartel’s upcoming performances, with Rosenberg confirming Kartel’s headlining show on December 31st in Jamaica. Kartel called it “the biggest concert in Jamaica since Bob Marley,” and revealed plans for additional shows across the Caribbean and South America.

Discussing his health, Kartel mentioned working with a personal trainer to prepare for his return to the stage. He expressed gratitude for the love he’s received from the Jamaican community since his release. He also thanked fans who supported him with letters and gifts during prison.

When asked about potential collaborations, Kartel expressed interest in working with Lil Wayne and praised the influence of artists like Drake and Kendrick Lamar, acknowledging their popularity in Jamaica.

You can watch it all below.