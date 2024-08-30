Of course, 50 Cent is laughing at Irv Gotti’s stroke. After word got out of a medical episode for the Murder Inc. leader, 50 wasted no time going at one of his longtime enemies.

“Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?” 50 Cent wrote about Gotti, echoing his “Wanksta” lyrics. “I want Irv to get well, [raised eyebrow emoji] so he can have to watch my next wave [wave emoji] LOL.”

Irv Gotti’s team has confirmed he suffered a stroke. According to TMZ, the “minor stroke” occurred over six months ago as a result of diabetes complications.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” Gotti’s rep said in a statement. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Additionally, a video of Gotti walking with a cane has surfaced.

Wack 100 initially shared the update about Gotti on Monda y(August 26) during his podcast, claiming that he spoke with someone at a stroke recovery center who shared that the multi-platinum manager suffered an acute stroke.

Wack said he received pictures of Irv’s recovery, one of which shows the producer walking with a cane, which Wack called a “walker.” Wack said this image was taken outside the recovery center and added that Irv has “lost a lot weight” during this potential health issue.

Wack then asks his listeners to pray for Gotti, who has been suffering from diabetes for the past several years.