Whelp Vice President Kamala Harris finally gave her first live interview on Thursday since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, albeit with her well liked running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The surging presidential nominee outlined her 2025 agenda and addressed topics she had previously avoided.

The interview was conducted by CNN’s Dana Bash and drew immediate almost real time criticism from her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

In the interview, Harris emphasized her pragmatic approach, balancing the defense of the Biden-Harris administration’s legacy with her vision for the future. “I believe it is important to build consensus and it is important to find a common place of understanding of where we can actually solve problems,” Harris stated.

Let’s make one thing clear. Bash was not bashful. This was not a softball interview and the interviewer seemingly tried to trip up VP Harris.

But, guess what? It didn’t work.

Here are a few takeaways from the 27-minute Interview:

1. Defending Her Evolving Policy Stances

Harris addressed changes in her policy positions since her 2019 presidential campaign, where she had endorsed progressive policies like “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal. She clarified that while her stances on certain issues have evolved, her core values remain unchanged. “The most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris said, highlighting her belief in the reality of the climate crisis and the steps taken under the Inflation Reduction Act.

On fracking, she confirmed her commitment not to ban it, referencing her 2020 vice presidential debate promise and her recent tiebreaking vote that increased leases for fracking. Harris stated, “I cast the tiebreaking vote that actually increased leases for fracking as vice president.”

Regarding immigration, she stressed the importance of enforcing laws against unlawful border crossings. “I believe there should be consequence,” she asserted, criticizing Trump for blocking bipartisan border security efforts. “My value around what we need to do to secure our border — that value has not changed.”

2. Addressing Trump’s Attacks on Her Racial Identity

When asked about Trump’s repeated false claims about her racial identity, Harris dismissed his comments without engaging directly. “Same old, tired playbook,” she responded. “Next question, please.”

Yup, shut down that bait real quick.

3. Her ‘Day One’ Agenda

Harris outlined her priorities for the first day of her presidency, focusing on what she calls an “opportunity economy.” She emphasized her commitment to reducing costs for Americans, particularly in essential areas like groceries. “Prices, in particular for groceries, are still too high. The American people know it. I know it,” she said. “Which is why my agenda includes what we need to do to bring down the price of groceries — for example, dealing with an issue like price gouging.”

Her plan also includes extending the child tax credit and offering a $25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers to address housing affordability. When questioned why these measures haven’t been implemented during her vice presidency, Harris defended the Biden administration’s record but acknowledged that “there’s more to do.”

Harris also stood by her previous comments supporting Biden’s ability to serve another term, despite his withdrawal from the race in July under mounting party pressure.

What ya’ll think? How’d she do? In our opinion she looked presidential, competent and sane. Unlike the other guy.