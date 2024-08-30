7x BET Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated hip-hop artist Big Sean has released his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, via Def Jam Recordings. The album marks a triumphant return for Sean, serving as his first full-length solo project since the PLATINUM-certified Detroit 2. Alongside the release, Sean also dropped the official music video for “Who You Are (Superstar),” featuring Amine, Dylan Patel, Jazz Cartier, Mark Phillips, and Taye Diggs.

Better Me Than You takes listeners on a 21-track journey of self-exploration, responsibility, and embracing the complexity and wonder of the human experience. Sean previously described the album on X (formerly known as Twitter) as being guided by four pillars represented by colors: PRESSURE (red), which leads to CLARITY (aqua blue), which gives FOCUS (green), and ultimately brings HAPPINESS (yellow gold).

The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Charlie Wilson, Gunna, Eryn Allen Kane, Bryson Tiller, Larry June, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, The Alchemist, Teyana Taylor, and more, adding depth and variety to this personal and powerful project.

