Michael Jackson would have turned 66 this week, and in honor of his birthday, Candace Owens has publicly apologized to the King of Pop in the latest episode of her show, Candace.

Owens, who grew up listening to Jackson with her family, admitted she once believed the allegations that Jackson molested children but has since changed her perspective.

“I was young, but I was disappointed in myself for having believed everything about someone who, you have no idea what this man meant, especially to black Americans,” Candace says. “We will continue to hold a candle for the King of Pop.

“What happened to Michael Jackson could never happen today. The media ran things… They completely controlled our minds. I, too, was warped to believe that Michael Jackson was a pedophile.”

In the episode, Owens delves into Jackson’s significance, life story, and the media’s portrayal of him. She compares the negative coverage of Jackson to her own recent experience with journalists and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), who she claims tried to de-platform her.

Owens expresses her admiration for Jackson and describes her love for Thriller: “This is artwork,” she said, recalling her childhood memories of dancing in front of the TV, mimicking Jackson’s iconic moves.

Owens also explains why she doesn’t believe Jackson molested Jordan Chandler, emphasizing that “the case was closed” and criticizing the media for continuing to report on it. “Michael Jackson wasn’t guilty,” she argues, “But we know the media has never let facts get in the way of having a good time.”

You can hear the episode below.