It was all good just a week ago, or maybe it never was. In the curious case of when Cardi B will release her next album, the Bronx rapper has kept fans on edge with a series of updates and delays.

Cardi stirred up more excitement and concern on Wednesday (Aug. 28) when she posted a photo from a recording studio, captioning it, “Back at Atlantic Records correctional facilities.” Wow.

The comment sparked a flurry of reactions on socials.

Advertisement

One user on X quipped, “She just like me when it’s time to go to work.”

Another said, “Well she’s pregnant & divorcing, wouldn’t want to either.”

Obviously, fans and the world have been waiting for a follow-up to her blockbuster 2018 debut, “Invasion of Privacy,” which spawned hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Bartier Cardi.” But earlier this year, Cardi announced that the album would not be released in 2024.

“I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the a**. Anyway, NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer,” she tweeted in May.

However, her label, Atlantic Records, said via caption, “Cardi B’s upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can’t wait [to] put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it!”

Maybe Atlantic has not gotten the memo. Or maybe they don’t care what she said. Either way, we’re all on album watch, and the clock is ticking.