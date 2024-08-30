Today, Chance the Rapper unveils his latest single “3,333” is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The track finds Chance at his most introspective, reflecting on his career journey, from humble beginnings to performing on the world’s biggest stages. With its deeply personal lyrics and candid storytelling, “3,333” offers fans a glimpse into Chance’s mindset as he navigates the highs and lows of his musical path.

Adding a unique and heartfelt touch to the release, the single’s artwork was created by Chance’s 8-year-old daughter, Kensli Bennett. The vibrant and playful illustration captures a joyful, musical world, featuring swirling colorful notes around a central figure, her father. Kensli’s imaginative design brings a sense of innocence and family collaboration to “3,333,” making it a truly special release.