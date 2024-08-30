In 2019, Shaniqua Davis founded Black Yacht Weekend, a luxury event experience in Chicago inspired by the famed Yacht Week in Croatia. What began as a local event to recreate the magic of yacht trips abroad has quickly grown into a cultural celebration that attracts attendees from around the globe. Now in its fourth year, Black Yacht Weekend has become a highlight of the summer, blending music, food, and vibrant social gatherings on land and water.

This year, a special Labor Day pop-up edition in partnership with Ciroc will elevate the experience even further, featuring brunches, yacht parties, and a transformed beach oasis to celebrate the launch of Ciroc’s new Lemonade product. As Shaniqua continues to build this unique brand, she shares her vision for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people in celebration of life, culture, and community.

Ahead of the weekend, Davis spoke with The Source on the development of Chicago’s Black Yacht Weekend and what is to come in the future.

The SOURCE: Can you tell us about the inspiration behind Black Yacht Weekend and how it came to life?

I came up with the idea for Black Yacht Weekend in 2019 after exploring Yacht Week in Croatia. At that time, a lot of friends were planning these big group trips to Croatia and Greece, and I thought it looked amazing. But it was really expensive, and the whole experience required a lot. It’s still on my bucket list, but until I have the opportunity to do that, I wanted to recreate that experience here in Chicago. I think Chicago is the most beautiful place in the summer, and it felt like a great opportunity to bring people together. Since 2019, we’ve been doing this for four years, and it’s grown each time. Now, we have an amazing partnership with Ciroc, which is looking to be our continuing backing partner.

You mentioned that partnership. How did it come about, and what will it bring to this year’s event that may not have been present in the past?

This weekend is actually a pop-up experience. Our annual event was in June, with around 500 people coming to Chicago worldwide. Ciroc reached out to us in May and wanted to explore a partnership for the June event, but we couldn’t make it work then due to timing. They asked if we could recreate the experience for Labor Day weekend to celebrate their new Ciroc Lemonade product launch. With this partnership, we’re taking all the elements of what we do—parties on land, parties on water—and letting them enhance the experience with their product.

You mentioned events like the Beach Fest, the lake experience, and the brunch. What can attendees expect at each of these events? What would be a memorable takeaway for them?

At all the events I host, whether Black Yacht Weekend or otherwise, people are always wowed by unique experiences, whether it’s dancers, musical artists, or special giveaways. With Ciroc involved, there will be a lot of product giveaways, like tote bags, complimentary drinks, and food. At the Beach Fest, we’re transforming Whispers into a beach oasis to create a Mediterranean experience in Chicago. It’s a chance for people to connect, meet new folks, engage with VIPs or influencers, and see all the activations from Ciroc.

What are you most excited about for this pop-up experience?

I’m really excited about the Beach Party. My backyard is currently filled with Ciroc products! I thought they would send a few things, but it looks like a Ciroc shop in here. Seeing all of this makes me confident that what we’re going to walk into on Monday will be something truly special. It will be a fun way to wrap up the Chicago summer.

My last question concerns your ambitions for the event and the brand. What are some of your key goals for this weekend, and what does the future look like for you?

My goal for this weekend is to showcase the brand’s growth and where we’re heading. I want people to see Black Yacht Weekend as more than just a boat meetup—it’s a full production experience. People should start planning for it years in advance, like a floating festival on the water. We had people fly in from South Africa, London, New Zealand, and more for the June event. With our June 19-22 event next year, which starts on Juneteenth, we’re excited to continue building partnerships and expanding into new cities.