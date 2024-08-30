Hip-hop veteran Consequence returns with his powerful new single, “Overdose,” featuring the controversial yet talented rapper YNW Melly. Produced by Timbaland’s hitmakers Angel Lopez and Fede Vindver, with co-production by Consequence himself, the track explores the struggles of addiction and the complexities of human dependency.

The collaboration came about unexpectedly when YNW Melly crashed a Miami studio session where Consequence was working with YE and Timbaland. This chance encounter led to a spontaneous partnership, blending YNW Melly’s melodic flow with Consequence’s vivid storytelling.

More than just a song, “Overdose” reflects on the dangerous allure of narcotics and other dependencies that can lead to self-destruction. Drawing from personal experiences and observations, Consequence addresses the temptations and challenges of addiction. The chorus, “We can start fresh in the morning long as we don’t overdose,” offers a message of hope and redemption.

Consequence explains, “My fans have always known me to deliver concepts and stories that hit home. ‘Overdose’ is in line with these records from my catalog.” With YNW Melly featured just before his legal battle, the track adds a layer of significance to both artists’ careers.