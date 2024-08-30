3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning rapper Cordae has teamed up once again with 8x GRAMMY® Award-winner Anderson .Paak for the brand-new single, “Summer Drop,” available now via ART@WAR/Atlantic Records. Produced by 2x GRAMMY® Award-winner J. Cole, the track also features an official music video directed by Samba.

“Summer Drop” signals the upcoming release of Cordae’s highly anticipated third album, The Crossroads, set to debut later this year. This new single is the third collaboration between Cordae and Anderson .Paak, following last year’s hit “Two Tens (Feat. Anderson .Paak).” The track continues their successful partnership, blending their unique styles under J. Cole’s expert production.