Today, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Cory Gunz releases the video for “Ain’t Wit That” featuring The Militia members RMK, Whispers and Pax3.

The video was directed by Mel Phraze and shows the lyrical wordsmith alongside The Militia members as they fire off their respective bars. On “Ain’t Wit That,” Cory switches up his cadence and flow as he delivers an infectious chorus over the Daze-produced beat.

The visual for “Ain’t Wit That” comes off the heels of Cory’s previously released video “Rick Owens x Nike Tech” featuring Jae’won andthe unveiling of The Militia mixtape where Cory teams up with fellow Militia members Black Saun, Qui3t, Whispers, RMK, Mulaarie and Pax3 on nine new tracks. On the mixtape, The Militia members rap over Jersey club beats and gritty sounds as they showcase their versatility on tracks “Bout Mine” featuring Ms. Hustle and “Club & Go.” The tapealso pays homage to veteran rapper-turned-podcaster N.O.R.E.’s self-titled, debut album with the song “Head Tonight.”

The Militia mixtape comes after Cory kicked off the summer with his revered “On The Radar” Freestyle. Footage of The Bronx spitter’s performance grabbed the attention of fellow labelmate Drake and received rave reviews from industry peers such as A$AP Ferg, Dave East, Tony Yayo, Don Cannon and more.The freestyle was released on DSPs where it received playlisting on Spotify’s State of Mind and Frequency in addition to Apple Music’s Base:Line, BARS and Underground Hip-Hop Essentials.