Rising star Doechii has released her highly anticipated hip-hop/rap mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, today via Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records. This 19-track project captures Doechii in her rawest form, offering listeners a unique glimpse into her multifaceted artistry. To celebrate the mixtape’s release, she will host a livestream performance tonight at 6:00 PM PT, followed by a live show at Black Market Flea in Los Angeles tomorrow, August 31.

“To my Swamp, my devoted core fans, I hope you cherish this mixtape and create beautiful memories to it. Use my music to encourage you through the rough days and use it to imagine better ones. Allow Alligator Bites Never Heal to inspire you as you all have inspired me. I love you forever.” – Doechii

On Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii fuses her Tampa roots with her current Los Angeles vibe, presenting an eclectic mix of genres, movements, and eras, all condensed into less than an hour of music. The mixtape’s cover art features Doechii as a regal figure in Vivienne Westwood, with beads in her braids and an albino alligator in her lap—a powerful image that demands attention.

The mixtape follows her Eurodance-inspired hit “Alter Ego,” praised by R&B superstar SZA as “the craziest song I’ve heard all year,” and its remix featuring JT. With over 15 million streams on Spotify, “Alter Ego” adds to Doechii’s momentum, along with her recent releases “MPH” and “ROCKET.”

