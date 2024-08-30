Maybe that Toronto turmoil between Drake and The Weeknd is starting to make more sense. The second round of Drake’s archived “100 Gigs” collection shows a backstage moment from the 2013 OVO Fest. Drake is seen enthusiastically greeting members of The Weeknd’s XO crew but noticeably neglects to acknowledge The Weeknd himself, leading to speculation about a possible issue.

A ha. The plot thickens.

Get this, the video continues, and Abel Tesfaye—that’s The Weeknd’s government name, by the way — is seen twisting his lip and looking visibly irritated. At one point, Drake is seen telling a story about Kanye West, Don C, and Virgil Abloh’s appearance at the festival, after which he appears to offer a quick dap to The Weeknd before the clip abruptly ends.

Drake leaks this—diabolic. But the content does not show why. There are three sides to every story, and the third side is usually the truth.

Fans quickly jumped into the chat, “Oh so he ignored him after he used him for one of his best albums? Great, you been a snake.” Another added, “Drake a slimey guy. Peep how he cut the footage immediately after he acknowledged The Weeknd and was about to dap him up.”

More from the peanut gallery: “Drake gonna dap everyone but The Weeknd and talk extremely close to him but act like all beef is due to jealousy,” one user noted. Another remarked, “Ya’ll talking about a man who stole songs from The Weeknd around this time. “Take Care” was only possible because of Abel. Period. He knew what Drake was then and knows what he is now.”

Wild all around if you ask us, but it is what it is.