Today, award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML released his most personal and reflective album yet, adedamola. This 14-track project marks a significant chapter in his career, showcasing his evolution as both an artist and an individual. The album features collaborations with notable talents, including Nigerian artists Lojay, Lagbaja, Seun Kuti, DJ SPINALL, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jon Batiste.

adedamola explores themes of love, loss, and growth, with love in its many forms serving as a central focus. The album reflects the lessons Fireboy has learned over the past year, emphasizing family, personal health, peace of mind, and his relationship with God. Born from significant challenges—including dealing with loss, battling self-doubt, and navigating his quest for identity—the album stands as a testament to Fireboy’s resilience and artistic vision.

“It’s a culmination of what I’ve learned in the past couple of years, especially in 2023. I’m learning that success is not always glamorous. It can be personal and relative to who you are and what matters to you. There are a few songs on the album that really talk about focusing on the things that matter—family, personal health, peace of mind, my relationship with God, and sharing love with the people that really matter to you.” – Fireboy DML

With a rich blend of soulful melodies, introspective lyrics, and innovative collaborations, adedamola invites both longtime fans and new listeners to connect deeply with Fireboy’s music. This latest work highlights his growth and solidifies his enduring legacy in the music industry.

