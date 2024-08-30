In a recent statement to The Shade Room, Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti spoke about suffering a stroke earlier this year and how he’s recovering while putting together a biopic of one of his most revered artists.

A rep for Gotti assured all of his fans and well wishers that he’s healing, while relaying a message from Gotti. “I’m getting older. That’s all,” Gotti said, according to his rep. “Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old.”

Besides the revealing news about the late Earl “DMX” Simmons biopic, Gotti also made it known that he was not happy about Wack 100 telling the world his private issues with his health.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, it was confirmed via his rep that the Murder Inc. head honcho suffered from a stroke about six months ago.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” they said. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery.”

No further details about the biopic were discussed.