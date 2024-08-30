ESPN has announced that global superstar J Balvin will curate music for select ESPN Monday Night Football games throughout the 2024-25 NFL season. The curated tracks will feature in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts, and Monday Night Countdown for seven weeks, including two NFL Playoff weeks.

The curation schedule, subject to change, includes key matchups such as the New York Jets at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, Buffalo Bills at New York Jets in Week 6, and Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Additionally, J Balvin will curate music for Week 18’s doubleheader, the Monday Night Super Wild Card, and the Divisional round.

“J Balvin is a global icon whose influence hits with diverse cultures and genres,” said Curtis Friends, ESPN Vice President of Sports Marketing. His selections are set to capture the excitement of the football season.

J Balvin will kick off the collaboration with his new song “DOBLEXXO” featuring Feid, from his latest album, ‘RAYO,’ released on August 9. The track will feature in ESPN’s Week 1 Monday Night Football promotions.

J Balvin follows in the footsteps of previous curators, including Timbaland & Justin Timberlake, Marshmello, Drake, DJ Khaled, and Diplo, continuing ESPN’s innovative music strategy for Monday Night Football.