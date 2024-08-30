As summer draws to a close, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has emerged as one of Spotify’s 2024 Global Songs of Summer. The track captures the spirit of the season and resonates deeply with listeners across the Northern Hemisphere. Selected by Spotify’s global music editorial team, it represents the hip-hop genre among a diverse set of songs that defined summer 2024.

“Not Like Us” transcended the rap beef that inspired it, driving a massive surge in streams for Kendrick Lamar’s entire catalog on Spotify immediately after its release. The song saw its most significant spike on June 20 globally and in the US, coinciding with Kendrick’s highly-attended Juneteenth concert in Los Angeles, which boosted its momentum.

The release of the “Not Like Us” music video on July 4th further propelled the track, leading it to dominate Spotify’s US Chart for 28 consecutive days at the number one spot. As the anthem continued to gain traction, it became a defining sound of the summer, encapsulating the season’s energy and securing its place among Spotify’s top picks.

Advertisement

Also featured in Spotify’s 2024 Songs of Summer are Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” a dreamy and introspective track that captured listeners’ imaginations, and Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” an upbeat anthem that fueled summer parties. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” brought a smooth, pop-infused vibe, while Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” added a playful touch, rounding out the eclectic mix of tracks that defined summer 2024.