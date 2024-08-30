Killer Mike has just released “Detonator,” a new single produced by his Run The Jewels collaborator EL-P, inspired by Activision’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Mike premiered the track during Activision’s Call of Duty NEXT livestream event, where 250 top global content creators showcased the game’s first gameplay footage.

“When Activision told me the theme of the game and what they were looking for I knew exactly who to call, plus I’ve been itching to rap on some El-P beats,” explains Killer Mike.

“Call of Duty has become far more than a video game, influencing many aspects of broader culture, especially music and hip-hop. With Black Ops 6 we knew we needed to work with an artist who had a strong voice given the political backdrop of the game and Killer Mike was the perfect artist to bring this project to life as he layered complex themes of control, power, corruption, and greed into the lyrics of the song,” said Tyler Bahl, SVP and head of Activision marketing.

Advertisement

“Detonator” represents a shift in style for Mike, following his recent gospel-infused project, Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners & Saints. Unlike the church organ sounds of his previous work, this single features EL-P’s signature steely synths, creating a post-futuristic soundscape for Mike’s incisive critique of the military-industrial complex.

The release follows their recent collaboration at Mike’s final performance of a six-show residency at NYC’s Blue Note jazz club, where Run The Jewels delivered a mini-set alongside Mike’s gospel group, The Mighty Midnight Revival. The new single continues to build on their dynamic partnership and innovative musical direction.