A jersey worn by LeBron James on the iconic Sports Illustrated cover that labeled him “The Chosen One” is set to be auctioned next month. The Athletic reports that the historic jersey will be featured at a Julien’s Auctions event in Hong Kong. James wore the uniform during a game as a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, on the same day he shot the cover, which helped cement his status as a basketball prodigy.

Early estimates suggest the jersey could fetch between $1 to $2 million, potentially setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a game-worn high school jersey. The auction has generated significant buzz among collectors and fans, with many eager to own a piece of sports history tied to one of basketball’s all-time greats.