Muni Long proves that success is the best revenge with releasing her highly anticipated second full-length album, Revenge, out now via Def Jam Recordings. Positioned as the “R&B Album of the Year,” Long delivers on her promise with a project that showcases her range, depth, and dominance in the genre.

Long has solidified herself as a superwoman of R&B, scoring multiple #1 hits, achieving multiplatinum status, and becoming a central figure in social and cultural conversations. Her breakout single “Hrs & Hrs” recently reached double-platinum status, while “Made For Me” is now certified Platinum. The album’s second single, “Make Me Forget,” soared to #1 on R&B Radio.

Speaking about Revenge, Long stated, “I’m trying to solidify myself as an R&B giant, and I’m confident enough to say it because I know we made some quality music. When you hear Revenge, I want you to feel like I did when I heard Maxwell’s first album. I hope my music can be a little bit of medicine. I promise you’ll feel better.”

The album’s buzz began with “Ruined Me,” which racked up millions of streams and critical acclaim. Earlier this year, Long recharged her hit “Made For Me” with a remix featuring Mariah Carey and a showstopping performance on NBC’s The Voice.