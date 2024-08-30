Today, 2K revealed major updates for NBA 2K25’s The City, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and making its debut on PC. The redesigned City, driven by player feedback, offers a more connected and interactive experience, including a vibrant Boulevard of Stars and the return of MyCOURT and iconic MyPARKS.

The revamped City is designed to feel more intimate, with basketball at its core. It features a condensed map that eliminates empty spaces, making every building purposeful and dynamic. Centrally located is the Boulevard of Stars, an upscale street that provides easy access to all game modes and experiences, such as refreshed Pro-AM, The REC, and Ante-Up. This street also boasts a Walk of Fame, which showcases past NBA championship teams while leaving room for players to memorialize their own MyCAREER dynasties alongside NBA history.

“The City for NBA 2K25 has been redesigned with community feedback at the forefront,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “We’ve built a completely new City that is significantly more intimate and accessible, brought back nostalgic fan-favorite experiences, and created new ways to compete for all skill levels. The City in NBA 2K25 provides a greater focus on basketball and a quicker entry into the experience allowing players to seamlessly connect and compete.”

Advertisement

Answering the community’s call, NBA 2K25 brings back the beloved MyCOURT feature. This combination of an apartment and basketball court serves as a player’s private hub to practice and experiment on the court. Players can hone their skills solo or invite friends and MyCAREER teammates for games like 1v1, 3v3, and HORSE. MyCOURT also offers customization options, allowing players to personalize their space with new wall mural art earned through Quests and Season rewards.

Proving Grounds is introduced as the new competitive hub within The City, featuring a colosseum-inspired arena designed for intense ranked play across 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, or 5v5 games. The arena employs comp-level difficulty settings and removes Shot Meters, aiming to highlight the best NBA 2K25 players with daily leaderboards. The top five players each season will receive exclusive rewards, while all competitors can tier up and earn the highest REP in The City.

Affiliations make a strong return with brand-new parks for RISE and ELITE, continuing their rivalry. ELITE players will find themselves in a pirate-themed park featuring a playable ship, while RISE offers a futuristic robot manufacturing factory. Parks within each affiliation have been redesigned to place courts closer together, ensuring players can engage in action quickly. NBA 2K25 also celebrates a decade since NBA 2K15 by remastering all four iconic MyPARKs, including Sunset Beach, Rivet City, Old Town, and the aircraft carrier-based Old Town MyPARK, integrating new-gen technology and lighting.

Streetball also returns, offering over-the-top rewards and introducing co-op mode, where players can join forces in 3v3 games to complete Streetball Quests together. To accommodate newcomers, NBA 2K25 introduces several features to make The City more accessible. HoloHelp Info kiosks outside each game mode provide breakdowns and skill level recommendations, while beginner-friendly Casual Courts in the ELITE and RISE parks allow players to learn the game in a more relaxed setting.

With these updates, NBA 2K25 promises a richer and more immersive basketball experience, inviting both new and veteran players to explore the newly revamped City.