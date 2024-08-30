More dinosaurs are on the way. The latest installment in the “Jurassic World” franchise now has an official title: “Jurassic World Rebirth.” How ya’ll feel about that?

The images from the film have been unveiled. Check them out below.

The Universal Pictures project is positioning this as a fresh chapter in the long-running series. The star-studded cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.

The leads are flanked by Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, who co-wrote the original “Jurassic Park”, based on characters created by Michael Crichton.

Gareth is Godzilla. Just saying. Could be a goodie.

Here’s the official top line:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Anyway, cheers to more dinosaurs acting badly.