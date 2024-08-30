Pharrell’s Musical Film ‘Atlantis’ Set for May 2025 Release by Universal

Pharrell Williams’ upcoming musical film has more news. Universal Pictures gave the project an official title and release date.

Now called “Atlantis”, it is set to hit theaters on May 9, 2025.

“Atlantis” is described as a vibrant exploration of a transformative summer in the life of a young boy in 1977, drawing from the rich cultural tapestry of Pharrell’s upbringing.

Dope title. We’re here for it.

Behind the camera, “Atlantis” is directed by Michel Gondry, known for “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “The Science of Sleep.” The film features a star-studded cast, including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Anderson Paak, Janelle Monáe, and Missy Elliott. Other cast members include Tim Meadows, Jayson Lee, Jamilah Rosemond, and Jaboukie Young-White.

Get this: Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson penned the screenplay, while Pharrell himself, along with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“The Greatest Showman, La La Land”), are responsible for the film’s music. Pharrell is also producing the project alongside Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter. The executive producers include Matthew Hirsch, Raffi Adlan, Jennie Lee, Shani Saxon, Michael Mayer, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

Gotta admit the soundtrack on this is probably gonna go crazy.