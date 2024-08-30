SOCIALizing: Post on ‘X’ Highlights 30 Artists Who Warned Trump Against Using Their Music Without Authorization

SOCIALizing: Post on ‘X’ Highlights 30 Artists Who Warned Trump Against Using Their Music Without Authorization

It’s wild how the Trump campaign continually tries to get away with using unauthorized music from major artists. It’s almost like he or those in his campaign making those decisions to blast hit records at those rallies, just don’t care about well, permission.

Here’s a snapshot we pulled off ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) from user @sfpelosi, that shows the long, growing list of artists, bands and musicians who have warned Trump’s team and, filed a cease and desist or even gone as far as suing him. The user actually forgot the Isaac Hayes estate, that is suing Trump for millions over the unauthorized use of “Hold On, I’m Coming” but we ain’t forget.

Anyway, the caption was cute:

Advertisement

“Listen up babe, new playlist just dropped”

Check it out, it has 137K likes, 4K comments and 21K retweets.