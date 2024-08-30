QUE LO QUE!

This week’s playlist comes from Brooklyn Cyclones’ on fire infielder Junior Tilien. This 21-year-old has been increasingly delivering for the Mets organization since being signed in 2021. Tilien played for the Florida Complex League when he was signed, but was quickly called up to St. Lucie the next year at 19 years old, putting up a .248 batting average 12 homers and a whopping 44 RBIs in just 84 games.

The Dominican Republic-born right hander struggled in his first year in Coney Island and was sent back to redeem himself before he returned back to Brooklyn in 2024. After leading off the line up for the first half of the season, Tilien’s consistency at the plate got him shifted to the clean up position for a good part of the summer, even with him in the batter’s box as the DH when he wasn’t on the field. In 103 games with the Cyclones this year, Tilien BA is a modest .228, with 84 hits, including six HRs, 40 RBIs and slashing .304/.329/.632.

Now, Tilien’s musical taste is definitely culturally centered for the young man from San Pedro de Macoris, the city known among Latin baseball aficionados as the “Cradle of Shortstops”, with his selection being heavy with classic reggaeton, dembow and even salsa cuts. Check out Tilien’s one-of-a-kind playlist exclusively here from the Black Baseball Mixtape.