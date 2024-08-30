Several reports have confirmed that longtime Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were struck by a drunk driver and killed while cycling through their hometown in New Jersey just hours before their sister was scheduled to get married.

According to NJ State Police who were on the scene, “Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 8:19 PM on County Route 551 North, milepost 11.1 Oldmans Township, Salem County. Based on a preliminary investigation, two pedalcyclists, John M. Gaudreau, a 31-year-old male from Carneys Point, N.J., and Matthew R. Gaudreau, a 29-year-old male from Pedricktown, N.J., were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the fog line of the roadway. Sean M. Higgins, a 43-year-old male from Woodstown, N.J., was traveling north on CR 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind a sedan and SUV.”

They continued, “Higgins attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV, entered the southbound lanes of travel, passed the slower-moving sedan, and attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass the two pedalcyclist traveling north on the right side of the roadway. Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedalcyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedalcyclists sustained fatal injuries. Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, charged with two counts of death by auto, and lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility. This crash remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available.”

Katie Gaudreau, the sister of the Gaudreau brothers, and Devin Joyce were slated to exchange nuptials on Friday(August 30) afternoon, but due to the recent tragedy the wedding has been cancelled.

Johnny and Matthew were both set to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding and were just present at the wedding’s rehearsal on Thursday night. Johnny’s children were also listed as the wedding’s flower girl and ring bearer. Johnny’s wife and other sister were named one of the maids of honor.

Johnny, who was popularly recognized as “Johnny Hockey”, played nine out of his eleven season in the NHL with the Flames besides the last two seasons, which he played with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who issued a statement about his untimely passing. The team said they were “shocked and devastated” by the tragedy while calling Johnny a great hockey player. More importantly, they said Johnny loved his family and offered their support to his grieving relatives.

Other NHL players and athletes across the sports spectrum, including Lebron James, paid tribute to the NHL great and how heartbreaking the loss of Gaudreau and his family to the sports community.