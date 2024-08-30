There’s going to be at least one more run for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The longtime face of franchise has secured a fresh contract with the team, extending his tenure for another year. According to ESPN, Curry’s new deal is valued at $62.6 million and will keep him with the Warriors through the 2026-27 NBA season.

Sixty plus million for one year. Sheesh.

This extension brings Curry closer to joining an elite group of NBA players who have surpassed $500 million in career earnings.

Advertisement

As you know Curry, a four-time NBA champion, had two years left on his current $215.4 million contract, signed in 2021. However, due to the NBA’s over-38 rule, which restricts teams from offering multi-year deals to players who will be 38 or older during the contract term, the Warriors could only offer Curry a one-year extension. Currently 36, Curry has expressed his desire to retire as a Warrior, a sentiment he reiterated in a March 2023 interview with Andscape.

Curry said, “My real but fake goal was reaching my dad, who played 16 years in the league. But now, you get to this point where you realize that at 16 years, he was 37. I remember the last three years of his career he had a back spasm problem in Milwaukee. I just remember all the work he had to do to play those last three years. Times have changed in terms of what your prime is.”

The greatest shooter added, “How I feel right now is not how I thought I’d feel at 35. That number sounds crazy, but in my head, I feel like I got a lot left. The work I put into this I still enjoy. Who knows how [the future] looks? I talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and other guys who have been on the other side of the halfway point. I know quarterbacking is different, but you can check yourself [mentally] into not fast-forwarding too far. They really did a good job of disciplining themselves for what is happening in real time. They’re 40 feeling like they can still play. I’m trying to stay in that mode. Thirty-five is a big milestone, but the next one is 40. The way I feel right now, who knows?”