An authorized biopic of Steve Harvey, Seventy-Two, from Objectively Good Media, is officially in the works. According to Deadline, the film will focus on a pivotal 72-hour period leading up to Harvey’s performance at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater in 1993. This moment we have significantly impacted his career trajectory.

Harvey confirmed the project, stating, “It focuses on one of the most difficult moments in my journey and career and shows the world that hope is never truly lost. Wait until you see what we do with this.”

The biopic aims to offer an intimate look into Harvey’s challenges and resilience during one of the most defining times in his life. Currently in the earliest stages of development, the film has yet to announce a director, cast, or anticipated release date. Fans of the entertainer will have to stay tuned for more updates on what promises to be an inspiring portrayal of perseverance and triumph.

In recenet news, Steve Harvey did not forget what Katt Williams said about him on a visit to Club Shay Shay at the top of the year. In case you need a refresher, you can hear Williams below.

Over the weekend, Harvey was at Invest Fest 2024, and he let his feelings fly. “You’ll never have a hater that’s going better than you,” Harvey said. “Don’t get off the wall to address some boy Penny inny ass boy who ain’t got shit going for himself, that you stopped your climb up the wall to come down here and talk to his punk ass.

“Do I want to? Yes. Cause I’m a human being and I’m hood. I used to be fighter and I still got hands. They slow but if you get up on me real close I can still knock your monkey ass out. I can turn my hip, shift that weight and knock your short ass out. Shoot your perm straight out your head.”