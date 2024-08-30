T-Boz, the iconic singer from TLC, has spoken out for the first time following her recent hospitalization for a “severe abdominal blockage.” The medical emergency forced T-Boz, whose real name is Tionne Watkins, and the legendary R&B group to cancel their August 23 performance at the New York State Fair and another show at Foxwoods.

A statement shared by TLC on social media shortly after the incident explained, “Shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps. She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

Following days of concern from fans and supporters, T-Boz broke her silence with a heartfelt post on Instagram, providing a health update and expressing her gratitude for the support she has received. “I’m on The Mend!!! This Was Just One Of Those Unexpected Things That I Had No Control Over! I Look Forward To Making It Up 2 You All… And Hopefully I’ll Get Out Of The Hospital Soon!!! As Soon As Tomorrow If All Goes Well!!! Thank You For Understanding… Blessings Always T❤️ #tboz #Tbeezy #TLC,” she wrote.

Advertisement

TLC fans were quick to send their best wishes to T-Boz, expressing support and love for the singer. One fan, @joyluvphotography, wrote, “TBoz focus on your health Hon. Don’t trip off of being there for us fans. You’ve given us decades of yourself. Your health is number 1. We ain’t going nowhere. We’ll support you and Chili forever. We love y’all but ya health more important Sista.🙏🏾🤗”

Another fan, @xo.tarzan, added, “Real fans would have been okay with a, ‘Guys, I’m sick.’ & understood! We love youuuuu!” Singer and producer @iam_mali commented, “Sis Praying and knowing that God has you. You don’t need to apologize to anyone. You have the sweetest heart and everyone who knows you knows your heart 💯💝 and that you would be there if you could. Love you babe get well ❤️‍🩹.”

TLC’s next scheduled performances are on Saturday, August 31, in Highland Park, Illinois, and Sunday, September 1, in Welch, Minnesota. Fans are hopeful that T-Boz will be well enough to perform and continue the tour.

TLC, originally a trio with T-Boz, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes, rose to fame in the 1990s as pioneers blending R&B and hip hop. The group achieved massive success with chart-topping hits such as “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Creep,” and “Unpretty,” solidifying their place in music history. Tragically, Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes died in a car accident in Honduras in 2002, but the group’s legacy has continued strong with T-Boz and Chilli keeping the music alive.

T-Boz’s recovery remains a top priority, and fans are looking forward to seeing her back on stage, healthy and thriving.