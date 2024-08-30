Following this week’s announcement of his highly anticipated debut album, COYOTE, being set for release September 27th via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Record, Tommy Richman continues adding on to his monumental summer run with the release of his latest single, “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE”Following this week’s announcement of his highly anticipated debut album, COYOTE, being set for release September 27th via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Record, Tommy Richman continues adding on to his monumental summer run with the release of his latest single, “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE”.

Having teased the single on his TikTok last week, “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE” comes as the first official release off COYOTE, giving fans an early taste of the project Tommy announced as album of the year during his late-night TV debut performance of “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The new single comes as a downtempo heartstring-pulling alt-R&B ballad, steering away from the upbeat funk sonics of his previous dance-rooted viral hits “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” and “DEVIL IS A LIE.” Tommy’s melodic vocal layers floating over the song’s vintage drum-machine groove, hazy chord progression, and howling synth lead highlight the creative maverick’s boundless artistic range as he reflects on previous heartbreak.

Directed by Lonewolf, the new music video shows Tommy cruising through the desert with a female companion, reminiscing about the lovely moments they once shared. Scenic mountain shots alternate with footage of Tommy serenading his dream girl under the night sky, until he’s hit with the heavy reality of the situation and wakes up from his dream among a pack of wolves. An eerie clip of a lone wolf overlooking the highway closes out the video, symbolizing Tommy’s journey so far. “It’s a great example of slowing things down a little bit… It’s not always about the hype songs. I’m versatile,” says Tommy.