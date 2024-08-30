Following the announcement of his highly anticipated debut album, COYOTE, set for release on Sept. 27th via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Record, Tommy Richman continues his monumental summer run with the release of his latest single, “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE,” accompanied by a music video.

Teased last week on TikTok, “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE” is the first official release from COYOTE. The downtempo, heartstring-pulling alt-R&B ballad shifts from the upbeat funk of his viral hits “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” and “DEVIL IS A LIE.” Richman’s melodic vocal layers float over a vintage drum-machine groove, hazy chord progression, and howling synths, showcasing his creative range as he reflects on past heartbreak.

The music video, directed by Lonewolf, features Tommy cruising through the desert with a female companion, reminiscing about their shared moments. As scenic mountain shots transition to night scenes of serenading under the stars, reality hits hard, and Tommy awakens from his dream among a pack of wolves.

