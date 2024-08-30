To commemorate 10 years since the release of his most lauded and iconic DAYS BEFORE RODEO mixtape, Travis Scott releases DAYS BEFORE RODEO – LIVE FROM ATLANTA, XX DBR CHOPPED & SCREWED Edition, plus VAULT 1, 2 & 3 — each available now, and only on shop.travisscott.com.

Available for a limited amount of time, fans can own five versions of the most coveted bites from the DBR era vault, as well as the full set, performed by Travis Scott live in Atlanta last week for one night only.

DAYS BEFORE RODEO was re-released on all digital streaming platforms for the first time on August 23 to celebrate its 10th anniversary and a decade of groundbreaking influence.



This seminal project is celebrated for its transformative impact on hip-hop, heralding a new era of sonic innovation and playing a crucial role in shaping today’s music and culture. This exclusive digital deluxe album will feature unreleased bonus tracks from Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo Era as well as exclusive merch and vinyl bundles will be available on shop.travisscott.com.

Travis originally released DAYS BEFORE RODEO in 2014 as his second mixtape, almost a full year before his debut album “Rodeo” arrived. Featuring an impressive lineup of guest appearances from Young Thug, Big Sean, The 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, T.I., and Peewee Longway, the mixtape introduced a new era of progressive trap production that contributed to the genesis of some of today’s most influential artists, including Young Thug, Metro Boomin, and Migos. The project stands as a testament to Scott’s visionary approach, marking a monumental moment in music.



Tracks like “Mamacita,” featuring Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug, and “Don’t Play,” featuring Big Sean and The 1975, underscore the mixtape’s impact, blending moody production with dynamic collaborations that captivated both fans and critics. The gritty production, crafted by Metro Boomin, Lex Luger, FKi, Wondagurl,and Travis Scott himself, set a new tone for hip-hop and played a pivotal role in shaping its direction in today’s culture. The re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO, offers both longtime fans and new listeners worldwide the chance to experience a project that has profoundly influenced the music industry. Hailed as one of the best mixtapes of the 2010s, DAYS BEFORE RODEO was instrumental in redefining the sonic landscape of hip -hop and amplifies Travis Scott’s enduring legacy and trailblazing contributions to music.