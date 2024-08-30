In her first interview as the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the need to “turn the page” on former President Donald Trump, citing the division and chaos he represents. Speaking with CNN, Harris expressed pride in running alongside Tim Walz for the presidency, advocating for a “new way forward” that prioritizes unity and optimism. She highlighted their campaign’s commitment to delivering what she believes Americans deserve—hope and progress.

“I am so proud to be running with Tim Walz for president of the United States and to bring America what I believe the American people deserve, which is a new way forward and turn the page on the last decade of what I believe has been contrary to where the spirit of our country really lies.

“I’m talking about an era that started about a decade ago where there is some suggestion — warped, I believe it to be — that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down, instead of where I believe most Americans are, which is to believe that the true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up. That’s what’s at stake, as much as any other detail that we could discuss in this election.”

– Vice President Harris