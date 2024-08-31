Federal authorities have been trying to get a criminal indictment against Diddy since his legal trouble began earlier this year and now a grand jury subpoena is being issued for information regarding a hotel in Florida and Diddy’s ex, Daphne Joy.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York obtained a subpoena a couple of weeks ago, ordering the swanky hotel to cough up all documents related to Diddy and Daphne Joy from 2001 up until the present, including reservation records such as check-in and check-out dates, room numbers, guest preferences and requests, and billing information, including room service. Feds also requested emails/ mailing addresses and phone numbers and with forms of payment, such as cash and/or credit cards.

Authorities’ requests have become even more specific, asking for computer IP addresses and logins for the individuals, as well as copies of their IDs and vehicle registrations.

In March, it was reported that Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions were raided by federal authorities due to an investigation into Diddy’s involvement in alleged sex and narcotics trafficking. Also, it has been confirmed that a grand jury has been empaneled to hear evidence and witnesses were notified they could be called to testify in the Southern District of New York.

