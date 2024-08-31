RIP Fatman Scoop, Reportedly Passes Away at 53, After Collapsing on Stage

RIP Fatman Scoop, Reportedly Passes Away at 53, After Collapsing on Stage

Saturday August 31, 9:44 ET

In an update to an earlier story, TMZ was first to break the news that Isaac Freeman III aka Fatman Scoop, legendary DJ and figure within the Hip Hop community, has tragically died.

The heartbreaking revelation came from Freeman’s tour manager @itspurecold who posted on Insragram:

Advertisement

“I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x.”

In another post from the Reminisce Festival, an event that had Mr. Freeman III scheduled to perform just next week on Sept. 7 added:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we at Reminisce have received the devastating news of the tragic passing of the legendary Isaac Freeman III, known to us all as Fatman Scoop. This loss has left us all heartbroken.”

Rest in Power Isaac Freeman III aka Fatman Scoop.

Scary moment when Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage during a performance at Hamden Town Centre Park.

The incident was confirmed by Hamden mayor Lauren Garrett, who stated that Freeman was “transported by ambulance to the hospital.” Garrett added,

“We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

This is concerning and many of Scoop’s fans not to mention the industry are collectively holding their breathe.

There also seems to be footage circulating on social media capturing the distressing moment Freeman struggled to climb onto a platform before collapsing behind a DJ booth.

The music was quickly stopped, and fellow performers on stage addressed the crowd.

The audience fell eerily silent.

What’s more is some screams could be heard as CPR was administered in an attempt to revive Freeman on the scene.

Authorities arrived at 8:33 p.m. and transported the rapper out of the venue on a stretcher.

His current condition remains unknown, though concerned concertgoers were overheard asking if he was okay after witnessing the collapse.

As expected, fans have started flooding social media with messages of concern and support for the hip-hop hype man, who gained prominence in the early 2000s with his 2003 re-release of “Be Faithful” alongside Crooklyn Clan.

In a 2014 interview, Freeman III shared that his nickname, Fatman Scoop, was given to him by his Uncle Jack due to his love of ice cream as a child. Iconic.

If unfamiliar, throughout his career, Freeman has collaborated with numerous artists, including Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Missy Elliott, earning critical acclaim. His feature in Missy Elliott’s 2005 hit “Lose Control” won a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video and earned a nomination for Best Rap Song. That same year, he appeared on Mariah Carey’s hit single “It’s Like That” alongside Jermaine Dupri, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Just hours before his Connecticut concert, the music video for his latest song with Dyce Payso, “Let It Go,” was released. Prayers up for Mr. Freeman II