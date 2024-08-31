In a powerful initiative aimed at reshaping the narrative surrounding the Southside of Atlanta, three influential figures and alumni of Banneker High School are coming together to give back to their community in an extraordinary way. Torrey Tomlinson, Ray Daniels, and Yung Joc are uniting their efforts to present the inaugural Southside Day at the Lake on September 1, 2024, an event poised to make a lasting impact on their hometown.

CLICK HERE to watch Yung Joc, Torrey Tomlinson and Ray Daniels on Good Day Atlanta to talk to with Joanne Feldman about Southside Day at the Lake.

For the past six years, Torrey Tomlinson has been hosting Old Nat Day, an event dedicated to celebrating the Southside community. This year, inspired by Tomlinson’s impactful work with his non-profit organization, BLESS O.N.E. Community Inc., they are taking their efforts to new heights. With the support of their industry connections, Ray Daniels and Yung Joc have joined forces with Tomlinson to create an unforgettable experience for the Southside community.

Event Highlights:

1000 Laptop Giveaway: A highlight of the event will be the distribution of 1,000 laptops to children in the Southside community. This initiative, powered by Pierre Thomas and Quality Control Music, The Ludacris Foundation, and Shaka Zulu’s Disturbing The Peace, aims to bridge the digital divide and provide young minds with the tools they need for success.



Acre of Land Giveaway: In a life-changing opportunity, the Acre Boyzz will be giving away an acre of land to a Southside resident, symbolizing new beginnings and the chance for growth and stability within the community.



Award Ceremony: The event will also feature a special award ceremony honoring Atlanta’s own music mogul, Jermaine Dupri, for his outstanding influence on the city’s music scene and his continued contributions to the culture.



Live Performances: Attendees will be treated to performances by Yung Joc, Dungeon Family, Derez De’Shon, OJ Da Juiceman, KIPP Atlanta High School Band, and more, showcasing the rich talent that the Southside has to offer.



Entertainment and Vendors: The event will be packed with entertainment for all ages, including games, food vendors, and more. Ray Daniels will also debut his New York-inspired icy treat company, Ray’s Iceys, adding a refreshing twist to the festivities.



Adding a hometown touch to the event, Southside native and co-host of Yung Joc & the Streetz Morning Takeover on Streetz 94.5FM, Mz. Shyneka, will serve as the event’s emcee.

A Celebration of Resilience and Unity

Southside Day at the Lake is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of the resilience, talent, and unity within the Southside community. By coming together to give back, Torrey Tomlinson, Ray Daniels, and Yung Joc are setting an example for future generations and working to change the narrative of their beloved community. The event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the deep sense of pride that these Southside natives have for their roots.