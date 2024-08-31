Wanya Morris, the legendary Boyz II Men crooner, has recently found himself under intense public scrutiny as fans speculate about his relationship with his four sons, who together form the R&B group WanMor. Once a vocal supporter of his sons’ musical endeavors, Morris’ recent social media activity—or lack thereof—has left fans questioning whether the well of support he once showcased has run dry.

Morris, 51, has four sons—19-year-old “Big Boy” Wanya II, 17-year-old “Chulo” Wanya III, 16-year-old “Tyvas” Wanya IV, and 12-year-old “Rocco” Wanya V—with his ex-wife, Traci Nash. The boys, who have formed the singing group WanMor, are signed to Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions and have all reportedly been estranged from their father.

Fans first took notice of the strained relationship in 2023 when Morris didn’t appear in any viral videos with the group for several years. A deeper dive into Morris’ Instagram page revealed that, apart from a May 2023 post congratulating Wanya II on his high school graduation and daughter Anyá on completing her degree from Adelphi University, the last time his elder children appeared on his page was Christmas 2018.

In stark contrast, Morris frequently posts about his second wife, Amber Reyes, whom he reportedly married in 2019, and their daughter Anela. On Amber’s birthday, Morris posted a heartfelt message: “Happy Birthday to My Am~bition. This is just the beginning of growing old together. Daddy & Anela Loves You.” This expression of love sparked backlash from fans, who questioned his relationship with his children from his first marriage, especially in light of his new family.

One fan wrote, “You know what will never sit right with me? Wanya Morris having 6 kids with that lady, naming them all after him, then he leaving her to marry that white lady. It’s giving Brian McKnight.” The comparison to McKnight, who disowned his older children and called them “products of sin,” has only intensified the criticism against Morris.

Morris himself has addressed the situation on social media, expressing his deep pain over the strained relationships with his children and his desire for reconciliation. He has stated, “I can’t have a relationship with them,” a statement that has only fueled comparisons to McKnight. However, unlike McKnight, Morris has publicly professed his love for his children and has not disowned them. In December 2023, Morris reposted a fan’s video of his sons singing to his Instagram Stories, adding the caption: “I GET ASKED A QUESTION ALL THE TIME! YES. ALL MY KIDS CAN SING! EVEN ANELA ALREADY.”

Despite this attempt at acknowledging his children, some fans were unimpressed, accusing Morris of only seeking attention. “Hmm I’m surprised he’s even acknowledging them after leaving their mother and starting his new family with his Asian wife. He must need some attention. Him and Brian McKnight are the same to me,” one commenter wrote.

Morris’ estrangement from his sons was further highlighted when he posted a promotional picture of WanMor in January 2024, celebrating their success as the first artists signed to Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions/300 Entertainment. “I am beyond proud of my children and all of their successes. They are destined for great things! I love them ALL,” he wrote. However, fans quickly noticed that Morris didn’t tag his sons in the post, leading to further speculation about their relationship. When asked why he didn’t tag WanMor, Morris revealed, “Because I can’t. I’m blocked.”

This revelation stirred mixed reactions from fans. Some sympathized with Morris’ ex-wife, praising her for raising the boys despite the challenges. “Let’s just acknowledge that through all the mess, she is doing an amazing job with the Boys!!! Their music is amazing too!” one fan wrote. Others criticized Morris, seeing his actions as a prime example of men abandoning their families for a “new happy place.”

Despite the criticism, some fans have defended Morris, arguing that the comparisons to McKnight are unfair. “This is a break up not what Brian dusty azz did! People get to break up and move on even if it’s with a lighter skin woman,” one commenter insisted.

As the public discourse continues, it remains to be seen whether Morris and his sons will reconcile and rebuild their relationship. For now, the strained dynamics within the Morris family have become a topic of conversation that echoes beyond the music industry, highlighting the complexities of family, fame, and the public’s expectations of both.