Looking for a new spot in NYC to escape the hustle and bustle and unwind with friends? Kokos at Pearl Alley is the perfect destination. My two girlfriends and I recently ventured downtown to this rum-forward bar nestled within The Seaport at Pier 17, where the tropics meet New York.

From the moment we stepped into Kokos, we were transported to an island paradise. The easygoing atmosphere, tropical accents, and lush greenery set the tone for a night of relaxation and fun. With breathtaking waterfront views and various seating options, including cozy cabanas, Kokos offers the ideal setting for catching up with friends and making memories.

photos by Melissa Gutierrez

Kokos’ cocktail program is as exciting as its ambiance, offering a range of signature drinks served in coconuts. We indulged in the Koko’s Painkiller, a delicious blend of Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Reserva 8, pineapple, coconut, orange, and lime. This rum-based delight perfectly matched the tropical vibes we were soaking in. Other unique drinks like the Caribbean Rum Punch, served in a fishbowl, or the tequila-based Koko Loco, also make for an unforgettable experience. If you prefer something simpler, Kokos offers a selection of wine and beer that complements the laid-back atmosphere.

The food menu at Kokos is equally vibrant. We couldn’t resist the Brumuda Fish Cakes sliders, which were lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with slaw on Martin’s Potato Rolls. The Ceviche Cart is another highlight, offering fresh options like Long Island Fluke, Florida Red Snapper, and Gulf Shrimp. And of course, no tropical escape would be complete without trying the crispy Jerk-Seasoned Fries and the irresistible Caribbean Rum Cake, which transported our taste buds straight to the islands.

Live music set the perfect mood throughout the evening, blending seamlessly with the relaxing ambiance. We laughed all night, enjoying the open floor plan that enhanced the island vibe we yearned for, right in the heart of NYC.

Kokos at Pearl Alley isn’t just a bar; it’s a destination. Whether you’re looking for a laid-back hangout spot or a lively night out, Kokos offers the best of both worlds—where the energy of New York City meets the relaxing environment of the tropics.

So, gather your friends and escape the city without leaving NYC. Kokos at Pearl Alley awaits you with open arms, ready to provide an unforgettable experience filled with great drinks, delicious food, and island vibes. Don’t miss out on this tropical escape in the city!

Follow HERE for more info!