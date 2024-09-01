Mark your calendars for an event that’s set to be the ultimate celebration of classic hip-hop and R&B. On September 15th, 2024, from 3 PM to 12 AM, Barcode N.J. will be the epicenter of hip-hop nostalgia, as it hosts “The Classics,” a day party that promises to transport fans back to the golden era of the genre. Brought to you by the legendary sponsors AZ and Firehouse, this event is more than just a party—it’s a journey through the sounds that defined a culture.

As the afternoon unfolds, the energy will crescendo with live performances beginning at 6 PM. Attendees are in for a treat, with a lineup that reads like a who’s who of hip-hop royalty. AZ, Ghostface Killah, M.O.P., Mobb Deep, Maino, Miss Jones, Monifah, and many more iconic artists will be gracing the stage. Each performance will be packed with the hits that not only shaped the genre but also left an indelible mark on the culture. From Ghostface’s gritty lyrics to AZ’s smooth flow, every artist will bring their signature style to the event, making it a night of pure hip-hop magic.

But the excitement doesn’t stop with the live performances. The day party will also feature a stellar lineup of DJs who are ready to keep the vibes going strong. DJ Doo Wop, DJ Rob E Rob, Ralphie Mercado, DJ P Dub, and DJ K Dubbz are all set to take turns on the turntables, blending classic tracks with modern beats to create a dynamic atmosphere that’s sure to get everyone moving. These DJs are masters of their craft, known for their ability to seamlessly mix tracks that span generations, ensuring that the dance floor stays packed all night long.

Whether you’re a lifelong hip-hop head or just looking for a place to vibe out with friends, “The Classics” at Barcode N.J. is the place to be. This day party offers a rare opportunity to experience some of the most influential artists in hip-hop history performing live, all in one place. The combination of legendary performances, top-tier DJs, and an atmosphere steeped in the rich culture of hip-hop makes this an event you won’t want to miss.

So, grab your tickets early, gather your crew, and get ready to relive the moments that made you fall in love with hip-hop. “The Classics” is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of the music, the culture, and the memories that continue to resonate with fans around the world. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Check out some of the classics below.