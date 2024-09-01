Born Blair Holmes on February 20, 1999, in the quiet town of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, Lyrikile Trife’s journey into the music industry is as compelling as it is inspiring. A childhood steeped in diverse musical influences, from the tunes spun by his mother and her friends to the long drives with his father, laid the foundation for his passion. It was on one of these drives that a pivotal moment occurred: at the age of 13, his father handed him a collection of CDs, introducing him to the album that would shape his future—Nas’s iconic Illmatic.

But before he fully immersed himself in music, Lyrikile Trife’s path was anything but smooth. At 14, he found himself drawn into the wrong crowd, leading him down a road of hustling on the streets of his local area. This turbulent period culminated at 16 when a brush with the law at school forced him to reevaluate his life choices. Recognizing that the street life wasn’t for him, he made the bold decision to leave it behind and channel his energy into his true passion: music.

Lyrikile Trife began his musical journey in the gritty world of battle rap, where his sharp lyrics and fierce delivery quickly earned him a name. By 2019, he had transitioned from battling in cyphers to releasing his own music, capturing the attention of listeners with his raw storytelling and authentic voice.

Advertisement

2

Since then, Lyrikile Trife has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Snoop Dogg, Future, Sean Kingston, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Juicy J. These collaborations not only solidified his reputation but also demonstrated his versatility and ability to stand toe-to-toe with some of the industry’s heavyweights.

This year, Lyrikile Trife has raised the bar even higher with the release of his second studio album, International Currency, on January 5th, 2024. Released under his label, Real Trife Records, the album is a testament to his growth as an artist. Featuring collaborations with talents like Jakob Bell, Won Aze, Kahm Gianni, and others, International Currency showcases Lyrikile Trife’s evolution and his ability to merge his life experiences with a sound that resonates globally.

3

As Lyrikile Trife continues to drop new music, his journey from the streets of St. Catharines to the international stage serves as a powerful reminder that with talent, determination, and a willingness to change, anything is possible.

Stream Lyrikile Trife | Listen to International Currency playlist online for free on SoundCloud

Blair Holmes (@lyrikiletrife95) • Instagram photos and videos