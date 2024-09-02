The legal troubles surrounding Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have taken a significant turn as federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York intensify their investigation. Earlier this year, former Bad Boy music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones filed a $30 million civil lawsuit against Diddy, alleging that 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Daphne Joy, was involved in Diddy’s alleged trafficking ring. Now, it appears the feds are digging deeper to uncover more about the accusations.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, federal authorities have issued a subpoena to a luxurious Miami hotel, demanding a wide array of records linked to Diddy, Daphne Joy, and other associates of the hip-hop mogul. The subpoena, which focuses on the period from January 1, 2008, to the present, seeks extensive information including reservation records, check-in and check-out dates, room numbers, guest preferences and requests, and billing details.

But the investigation doesn’t stop there. The subpoena also requests email and mailing addresses, phone numbers, and payment methods used by Diddy, Daphne Joy, and others, whether it be cash or credit. Additionally, federal prosecutors have asked for computer IP addresses, logins, identification copies, and even vehicle information connected to the individuals involved. Furthermore, the feds are inquiring about any surveillance footage the hotel might have, potentially seeking to piece together a clearer picture of the activities and interactions that took place.

This latest development signals that authorities are far from finished with their investigation into Diddy, with the new subpoena issued just weeks ago. As the probe continues, the legal landscape for the Bad Boy CEO becomes increasingly complex, with potential implications for his personal and professional life.

As of now, both Diddy and Daphne Joy have yet to publicly respond to the latest subpoena and the ongoing investigation.

