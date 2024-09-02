After it was revealed that Murder Inc.’s Irv Gotti suffered a stroke over six months ago, a rep for Gotti stated that the once troubled music exec was in recovery and was working on a biopic about the late Earl “DMX” Simmons. According to a recently released statement from DMX’s first wife Tashera Simmons who says that neither her or any of X’s family have been working with Gotti on any project about DMX.

The statement from Tashera and the Simmons family reads, “In light of recent speculation, the family of Earl Simmons, professionally known as Hip-Hop rap artist DMX, wish to confirm that we are not collaborating with Irv Gotti, nor have we agreed to partner with him on any content related to Earl, including a biopic.”

The statement continues, “DMX is an iconic figure in the music industry, and his life and legacy hold great significance. As we consider potential projects related to his story, we commit to ensuring they are treated with the utmost respect and integrity.”

It concludes, “We appreciate the continued support and interest from fans and the public. We will share any official announcements about future projects through our official channels. The Simmons Family”