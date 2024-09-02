Lika O stepped onto the stage at Universal CityWalk, at the Universal Studios Hollywood, the crowd buzzing with excitement. This place, known for showcasing legendary musicians, was now Lika O’s platform. Mario Lopez, the host for the night, hyped up the hundreds of fans who’d come to see this rising star. And Lika O? They owned it. Every note, every move, pure magic.

Mario Lopez, all smiles and energy, grabbed the mic. The crowd, already buzzing, caught his vibe. Hundreds of people, ready for a show. With a quick gesture, he brought Lika O into the spotlight. Cheers erupted. The stage belonged to her now.

Lika O, resplendent in a custom LED top designed by the renowned Michael Benz, emerged, flanked by her quartet of talented dancers: Christopher Aguirre, Jomo Lee, Robbie Button, and Tino Bernardo. The air hummed with anticipation as the first notes of “Get Me” filled the air. Then her performance was followed up by another hit, “Grow,” which had the crowd singing.

“Honestly,” Lika O admitted later, “I didn’t know what to expect from the crowd.” But stepping on stage changed everything. “It felt like we clicked instantly,” she explained. The energy from the audience? Through the roof. But that was just the warm-up.

“Get Me” ended, but the crowd wanted more. “Lika O! Lika O!” they chanted, their voices filling CityWalk. Even Lika O was surprised. They weren’t ready for her to leave. “It was surreal. I wasn’t scheduled to perform again, but how could I say no?” Lika O shared. She returned to the stage to perform “Grow” once more, and this time, the audience didn’t just sing—they screamed, and turned the whole place into a giant party.

The whole night was full of special moments, but one really stuck with Lika O. She met two supporters—Ashley and Victoria. Lika doesn’t like to call people who love her “fans.” “They had these t-shirts with my picture on them,” she said, her face lighting up. “And they even brought a sign that said, ‘Love you, Lika O.'” That kind of thing? It makes all the hard work worth it.

However, this wasn’t Lika O’s first rodeo. She’s rocked some major stages. Times Square? Check. She even killed it at the official Jingle Ball party with Ludacris. Then there were those electric shows at NYFW at Sony Hall and the Halloween Block Party in Times Square. Oh, and let’s not forget her killer set at the Top Shelf Music Bash in Medellín, Colombia. Each performance showed off her talent and that stage presence that just draws you in.

Behind the scenes, Zara Azizyan worked her magic, crafting a hairstyle that perfectly complemented Lika O’s dynamic performance. Every detail was meticulously planned, every element contributing to the unforgettable spectacle that unfolded on that legendary stage.

Photo Credit : Getty Images

The Universal CityWalk has long been a hallowed ground for musical icons, a place where dreams take flight and careers are launched. From chart-topping superstars to emerging talents, the CityWalk has witnessed it all. Lika O’s performance was a testament to her rising star power, a glimpse into the bright future that awaits her.

The night ended. The applause faded. But one thing was certain: Lika O had made her mark. This wasn’t just a concert at Universal CityWalk. It was a statement. She’s here, and she’s ready for whatever comes next.

With her energy, talent, and drive, Lika O is ready to take on the music world. Her journey shows us the power of dreams. It shows us that if you keep going, anything is possible.

But the night was far from over for Lika O. Right after the Universal CityWalk performance, Lika O flew to Miami to shoot her new music video for her upcoming track, Don’t Mess With Me, written in collaboration with Jean-Carlos Casely. So, stay tuned, because the best is yet to come!