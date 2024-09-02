A motivated private investigator is actively pursuing The Game. Basically, the P.I. is looking to ensure the Compton rapper pays a debt owed to Priscilla Rainey, who accused him of sexual assault. SMH. So looks like the story was scooped by AllHipHop, stating P.I. Robert Sedillo Jr. informed a California court that he has served the rapper with multiple legal documents, alerting him to his obligation to settle the debt owed to Rainey.

Get this, Sedillo first filed these legal documents on Thursday, August 22, after Rainey enlisted his services to assist in recovering the $7 million judgment she won against The Game in 2016. The documents included a proposed notice of a hearing for a right to a homestead exemption and the potential sale of a dwelling to help satisfy the outstanding debt.

So previous legal documents from Rainey’s case revealed that she had served The Game and Wack 100, attempting to use his house as collateral for the $7 million he owes her. Seven Milly.

Rainey initially filed the lawsuit in 2015, accusing the rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, of sexually assaulting her during the filming of his VH1 reality show, She Got Game.

What’s more, Rainey alleged that while on a date with Taylor in Chicago, which she believed was a required after-hours scene for the show, he became intoxicated and forcibly “rubbed his hand inside her dress to touch her bare vagina and buttocks” while others in the bar looked on. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rainey later confronted Taylor about the incident on a tour bus, where he denied any wrongdoing.

In 2016, The Game addressed the horrible allegations as such: “Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite auntie’s poodle this broad ain’t gettin sh*t! Every girl on that show will tell you I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.”

Check this out, The Game may be forced to sell his house to satisfy the debt. He is scheduled to appear in court for a decision on October 7. Sheesh.