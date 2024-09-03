Dame Dash is 50 Cent’s latest target. Speaking with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 50 gave insight to a conversation with Dash during contract negotiations with Shady Records.

“The only person that pointed out a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash and he has no money now,” 50 said. “How you gonna say that’s no money?

“After you get you a watch, chain, look out for the homies and then do this, then it’s nothing.”

Advertisement

You can hear it from 50 below.

50 Cent says Dame Dash has no money now and calls Dame Dash out for telling him that the $1 million he received from signing with Eminem's Shady Records was no money.



(🎥 Million Dollaz Worth Of Game ) pic.twitter.com/f1iZPkJ1WU — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 1, 2024

Dame Dash is sweetening the pot on his pending Roc-a-Fella sale. Hitting Instagram, Dash announced he would throw in a Roc-A-Fella chain to whoever is the lucky buyer.

“As we all know, one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc. which owns Reasonable Doubt is for sale and I’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of offers,” Dash said. “I’ve definitely got some very healthy offers and I appreciate those.

“So if you do wanna buy one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc., you are gonna have to bring some bread. And anything over $10 million, I’m gonna sweeten the pot: you get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off my neck.”

Dame Dash heard about JAY-Z’s legal filing, stating a claim to Reasonable Doubt in 2031. His response: “This shit is still for sale.”

The battle over the rights to Jay-Z’s iconic debut album, Reasonable Doubt, is nearing its conclusion. Recent legal filings reveal that the full ownership of the album will officially transfer to Jay-Z in 2031. This news comes as Dame Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, is facing the public auction of his 33.3% stake in the company, scheduled for later this month.

TMZ states that the U.S. Marshals will auction Dash’s shares in Roc-A-Fella Records, with a minimum bid set at $1.2 million. This auction follows years of Dash attempting to sell his shares, culminating in this forced sale. The proceeds from the auction are intended to cover a judgment from a civil suit Dash lost in 2022 to Josh Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures over defamation and copyright infringement related to the film Dear Frank.

The recent filing by Jay-Z’s legal team further complicates the value of Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella. The document confirms that the rights to Reasonable Doubt, released in 1996, will transfer from Roc-A-Fella to Jay-Z’s ownership under his real name, Shawn Carter, in 2031. This shift was already set to happen 35 years after the album’s release. Still, the filing makes it official, indicating that whoever wins the auction will only receive a portion of the album’s revenue for the next six years.

But insert Dash and his response: