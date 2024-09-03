Cardi B and Offset reunited over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of their 3-year-old son, Wave. The two celebrated at the DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey. You can see images from the celebration below.

Cardi B & Offset went all out for Wave’s 3rd Birthday Party. His cake was so creative. EVERYTHING. 10/10. 🌊💙💛 pic.twitter.com/VudKUd0CB9 — Dabaddiecardib (@dabaddieog_) September 1, 2024

Earlier this summer, Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset. According to TMZ, the pending divorce is not associated with anyone cheating and “is a long time in coming.”

Additional notes reveal Cardi and Offset have been growing apart and are “just disconnected from each other.”

An insider close to TMZ highlights a December social media post reading, “You know when you just out grow relationships … I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

After a year of attempting to stay together, the two have agreed to the “amicable” split with Cardi requesting primary custody of their children.

Earlier this week, Cardi B saw parts of the Internet as praying about the downfall of her marriage, but she isn’t having it. Cardi responded to a Page Six article stating she was “fighting to make payments” on her Georgia mansion to dodge foreclosure.

“LMAOOO You bum bitches wish,” Cardi wrote online. “Me and Offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7.

“Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.”