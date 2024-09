The Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud will seemingly never reach a conclusion, even when one of the two is just living life. Cardi just dropped a maternity shoot, but one of the pictures had “homesick pedophile” spraypainted in the background, and fans are wondering if it was the latest dig at Nicki Minaj.

Seeing the speculation online, Cardi responded:

“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere. This was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked. Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as [an] ‘aha’ moment… Second I’m ALWAYS with the shits but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

You can see the pictures below.

Advertisement