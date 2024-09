Future is getting back to the music. Hitting social media, Future is moving on from the We Don’t Trust You era and diving into Mixtape Pluto. Sharing a banger called “Lil Demon,” Future has revealed that Mixtape Pluto is currently available for pre-save. You can hear the snippet below.

🚨COMING SOON🚨pic.twitter.com/t6PNe1yVLq — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 3, 2024